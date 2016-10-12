Births up, cesarean deliveries down last year

A total 4,385 babies were born last year, including 66 twins and three triplets, according to the National Obstetrics Information System.

There were 118 more births last year than in 2014, the figures show.

The report shows that the trend for mothers to have children later in life is continuing, with 36 per cent of mothers aged between 30 and 34.

Although there were more births, cesearian sections were down 31 per cent from the previous year.

No mothers died during, or as a consequence of, childbirth last year. No deaths during childbirth have been reported in Malta in the past five years.