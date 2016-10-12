Belgian man contests extradition request
A Belgian man is contesting an extradition request by his country to face charges of misappropriation.
Johan Van Ouden Hoven, 54, who has lived in Marsascala for a year, is denying claims that his company did not pay for for rented cars which were not returned. He is claiming that the cars were stolen.
The man was arrested on the strength of a European arrest warrant. He has requested bail.
Lawyers Franco Debono, Mario Camilleri and Yanika Vidal were defence counsel.
