Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 16:49

Belgian man contests extradition request

A Belgian man is contesting an extradition request by his country to face charges of misappropriation.

Johan Van Ouden Hoven, 54, who has lived in Marsascala for a year, is denying claims that his company did not pay for for rented cars which were not returned. He is claiming that the cars were stolen.

The man was arrested on the strength of a European arrest warrant. He has requested bail.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Mario Camilleri and Yanika Vidal were defence counsel.  

 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Crazy driving worthy of a...

  2. Process kick-started for Magistrate...

  3. Opposition walks out of parliament as...

  4. Watch: Man dumps dog poo on Sliema...

  5. Caroline Muscat to lead PN election campaign

  6. Malta-Sicily gas pipeline ‘just plans on...

  7. Reduce licence fees for low mileage cars...

  8. Budget: €1.75 wage increase per week likely

  9. Clifton Grima takes Leo Brincat's seat...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed