Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 20:47

31,500 foreign workers in Malta

There are just under 1,500 Filipino workers in Malta, the largest group from a non-EU country.

As of last April, there were over 23,000 EU nationals and 8,492 from other countries working in Malta, Education and Employment Minister Evarist Bartolo told Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici (PN) in reply to a parliamentary question today.

Italians top the list (5,180), followed by workers from Britain (3,985), Bulgaria (2,044), Hungary (1,308), Romania (1,262), Spain (1,119) and Sweden (1,085).

At 1,468, citizens of the Philippines top the third country nationals list, followed by Serbians (1,246).

According to Jobsplus, at the end of August, 74 EU nationals were registering for work, the highest being Italians at 20, followed by the Britons at 14.

