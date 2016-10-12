Variation on an old theme

How about a variation on the old, even-, odd-numbered registration-plates theme? This will require constant help from broadcast media, which could prove quite a sensible filler to some inane breakfast shows.

In close collaboration with the police, they will be updating the commuters on the traffic allowed to be found on the road:

Cut-off time: 5.30am. Until then, the system will not have kicked in.

From 5.30am to 6.30am (of the same day, of course) only the evens.

From 6.30am to 7.30am, the odd numbered.

From 7.30am to 8am (again), the evens.

From 8am to 8.30am (again), the odds.

From 8.30am onwards, evens and odds.

What about those having personalised number plates with not one single digit in sight? Read on, there’s a way.

Exempt: buses, ambulances, emergency services, the police, cars carrying more than three passengers, like school vans, and motor bikes.

The time brackets alternate on successive days. If the evens take the first time slot one day, then it’s for the odds the next day.

The presence of so many police officers at these times should prove a deterrent against abuse. Of course, one will have to fine tune, fine tune and fine tune even more.

Should it be an utter failure, will we be losing more than we are now?