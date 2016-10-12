New project at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium
Manuela Carmena, the mayor of Madrid, and Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez attend a news conference to present a project they say aims to modernise the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, yesterday. Works will begin next summer and it is estimated that the project will last 30 months to complete. The main changes will be a new VIP area and an iconic retractable roof.
