Malta U-17 girls beat Montenegro to finish third in Group Two

The Malta U-17 girls’ national team chalked up their first victory in the UEFA Championship qualifying round when they had the better of Montenegro 2-1 in Patras, Greece, yesterday.

It was an excellent performance from Frank Schembri’s girls with two first-half goals from Maria Farrugia paving the way towards the victory.

Farrugia put her team ahead after only five minutes before adding a second goal three minutes before half-time.

Montenegro pulled one back through Jovana Golovic in the first minute of the second half but the Maltese girls were not overwhelmed and managed to preserve their one-goal lead till the final whistle.

For the Maltese girls it was a perfect way to end their group commitments after having lost their opening two matches.

Malta were beaten by Sweden 3-0 in the opener last Thursday before going down to Greece 2-0 on Sunday.

Schembri’s team finished third in Group Two, on three points, as Greece and Sweden took the two qualifying spots from the group after topping the standings with seven points.

Yesterday, Greece and Sweden took a point each after a 1-1 draw at the stadium in Nafpaktos, a result that ensured the hosts progress to the Elite Round of the championship as group winners after topping the section on a superior goal difference.

Malta: J. Attard, C.A. Ellul, L. Cefai, N. Sciberras, C. Grech, M. M. Debono, M. Farrugia, K. Chetcuti, A. Busuttil, S. Urpani (41 D. Magrin), M. Felice (59 S. Zarb).

Referee: Ruzanna Petrosyan (Armenia FA).