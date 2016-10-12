Football news

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum faces a race to be fit for Monday night’s showdown with Manchester United after suffering an injury.

The Dutch international started against France in Monday night’s World Cup qualifying 1-0 defeat, only to pull up after an hour with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

After some treatment on the pitch, he was substituted and replaced by Bas Dost.

Wijnaldum has impressed for the Reds this season having started every league game.

WHam take control of women’s team

West Ham United announced they are to take full control of their ladies team following accusations of discrimination by the club’s former chairman.

Stephen Hunt accused the club of refusing to provide funding for the team, who play in the Women’s Premier League Southern Division, and even forcing players to pick up their own medical bills.

But following discussions between both parties the Hammers have announced they will fully incorporate their ladies’ side with a view to further development and progression.

Lichtsteiner on Barcelona’s radar

Veteran Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner is being monitored by the Barcelona scouts, reports in Spain said yesterday.

The Switzerland international has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and was also omitted from the club’s squad for the Champions League.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Mundo Deportivo said Lichtsteiner is being linked with a move away from Turin in the winter transfer window as Barcelona seek to add more options to coach Luis Enrique in defence.

If the transfer is completed, Lichtsteiner can also play in Europe for Barca this season.

Sagna ruled out

There was mixed news on the injury front for Manchester City with Sergio Aguero declaring himself fit but Bacary Sagna being ruled out for three weeks.

Striker Aguero was forced off in Argentina’s 2-2 draw in Peru last week with a calf problem but was set to play for his country as they hosted Paraguay last night.

Yesterday, City confirmed that full-back Sagna, who was substituted in the first half of France’s 4-1 win over Bulgaria on Friday, had suffered a hamstring pull and is likely to return in early November.

City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing his team ahead of the Premier League home clash with Everton on Saturday and the subsequent Champions League trip to Barcelona.

Pogba willing to do the hard yards

Paul Pogba feels more comfortable in an attacking midfield role but is willing to work on the defensive side of his game in order to adapt to manager Jose Mourinho’s tactics at Manchester United.

Pogba, who joined the Premier League club for a world record fee from Juventus in August, has been utilised in a deeper role by Mourinho and is yet to produce his best form at Old Trafford.

“I try to adapt. I am a player who would rather go forward. The coach gave me instructions, I try to follow them,” Pogba said.

Pogba, 23, has played as one of two holding central midfielders for United, scoring one goal in eight matches and failing to control games in the way Mourinho would have hoped after paying £89 million to sign him.

“I have to retrieve balls and make defensive efforts,” he said.

Leeds boss Monk gets one-match ban

Leeds manager Garry Monk is to serve an immediate one-match touchline ban and has been fined £2,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge.

During his team’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol City last month, Monk was sent to the stands by referee Keith Stroud following an 88th-minute outburst. The ban will be served during Saturday’s Championship trip to Derby.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has received the same fine – but no ban – after he also accepted a misconduct charge, the FA announced on its official Twitter account.

Barca goalkeeper Cillessen injured

Barcelona will be without their Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for three weeks after he sustained an ankle injury in training on international duty, the Spanish champions said.

The Dutchman, who joined Barca from Ajax Amsterdam in the close season for €13 million, will miss La Liga fixtures against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia and Granada plus two Cham-pions League group games with Manchester City.

Cillessen is back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, his only appearance this season coming in a shock 2-1 home defeat by Alaves.