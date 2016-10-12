Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 07:29

FIFA appoints its first ever Chief Women’s Football Officer

Global soccer governing body FIFA has appointed Sarai Bareman as its first ever Chief Women’s Football Officer, the association announced yesterday.

The New Zealand native will lead the newly created Women’s Football Division as part of FIFA’s management board, Zurich-based FIFA said.

“As the only female member of FIFA’s 2016 Reform Committee, Sarai was a strong advocate for change within the organisation, in particular calling for concrete requirements on women in leadership positions at FIFA,” the governing body said in a statement.

Bareman, a former player on the Samoan women’s national soccer team and deputy secretary general of the Oceania Football Confederation, will assume the role as from November 14.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Belgium score fastest goal ever...

  2. Michael Mifsud to start Lithuania qualifier

  3. Zach Muscat backs Malta to build on...

  4. Not the right time to react as the focus...

  5. Coach Ghedin demands an improved showing

  6. Vella wants team to end on a high

  7. Inspired Hart earns England a point in...

  8. Napoli hope for an early return for...

  9. McArthur hopes late goal lifts Scotland...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed