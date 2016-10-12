Stewart is knighted, Oyelowo gets OBE
Singer honoured for his service to music, charity
Singer Rod Stewart was knighted at Buckingham Palace yesterday in recognition of his services to music and charity.
The veteran singer, 71, previously described the award as a “monumental honour”. He said: “I’ve led a wonderful life and have had a tremendous career thanks to the generous support of the great British public. This monumental honour has topped it off and I couldn’t ask for anything more. I thank Her Majesty and promise to ‘wear it well’.”
British actor David Oyelowo was given an OBE for his services to drama. The Queen of Katwe star has said receiving the honour years after being given a Prince’s Trust grant to join a youth theatre production felt like a “full-circle moment”.
He said: “To be honoured by the Queen in this way having been aided by her son’s charity feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.”
Others to be honoured included Vanessa Kingori, publisher of British GQ, who was given an MBE for services to the media industry, and Nick Webborn, who receive an OBE for services to Paralympic Sports Medicine and the British Paralympic Association.
