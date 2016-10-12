Divergent star arrested during pipeline protest

Actress Shailene Woodley has been arrested during a pipeline protest in North Dakota.

Morton County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Rob Keller says the Divergent star was arrested on Monday for criminal trespass and engaging in a riot during a protest at a construction site that involved about 300 people.

Both charges are misdemeanours that carry a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Woodley’s publicist did not immediately comment. Keller says 27 people were arrested during protests at two construction sites that prompted the shutdown of a road for several hours. No injuries were reported.

The pipeline is being built by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners and will cross through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.