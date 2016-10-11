Advert
Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 12:39

'Know your limits', Turkey's Erdogan tells Iraqi PM

'The Turkish army [will not] take orders from you'

No love lost between Erdogan (left) and al-Abadi (right).

No love lost between Erdogan (left) and al-Abadi (right).

Turkish President Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to "know his limits" today, and said the Turkish army would not take orders from Iraq on the Bashiqa camp.

"Iraq had certain requests from us regarding Bashiqa, and now they are telling us to leave, but the Turkish army has not lost so much standing as to take orders from you," Erdogan told a meeting of Islamic leaders in Istanbul.

"The Iraqi prime minister is insulting me, first know your limits," he added.

Turkey and Iraq have summoned each other's ambassadors in a mounting diplomatic stand-off and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned Turkey that it risked triggering a "regional war" by keeping troops in Iraqi territory.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Bitter presidential debate sees Trump...

  2. Terror suspect recognised, tied up by...

  3. Hard Brexit will cost UK tens of...

  4. Watch: Libyan forces push into last...

  5. Islamic State confirms death of...

  6. British economy losing steam as business...

  7. Cambodian MP jailed for posting fake...

  8. German police capture man suspected of...

  9. Top Republican Ryan distances himself...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed