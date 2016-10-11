Israel boosts security on eve of Yom Kippur
Israeli forces have stepped up security in Jerusalem and imposed blanket closures on Gaza and the West Bank ahead of the Jewish fast day of Yom Kippur.
The high alert follows the latest attack on Sunday when two people, including a police officer, were killed when a Palestinian gunman opened fire.
The gunman was shot dead by Israeli police.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.