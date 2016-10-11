Advert
Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Reuters

Israel boosts security on eve of Yom Kippur

Israeli forces have stepped up security in Jerusalem and imposed blanket closures on Gaza and the West Bank ahead of the Jewish fast day of Yom Kippur. 

The high alert follows the latest attack on Sunday when two people, including a police officer, were killed when a Palestinian gunman opened fire.

The gunman was shot dead by Israeli police.

 

