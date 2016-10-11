Malta U-21 beat Moldova in five-goal clash

Malta 3 Moldova 2

The Malta U-21 national team needed a second-half goal from Joseph Mbong to see off Moldova by the odd goal in five and seal a memorable qualifying campaign in the Eufa Championship this evening

It was Malta’s third victory in Group 1 and sees the country finish the campaign in fourth place on 11 points, a historic result at this level.

Malta dominated proceedings in the first half and deservedly took the lead on 40 minutes.

Jean Borg picked possession just outside the area and hit a firm drive that flew into the net.

The Maltese struck again in stoppage time when they won a free-kick on the edge of the area and Ryan Camenzuli hit a swerving low shot that nestled into the net.

But on the restart, a lapse in concentration handed the Moldovans the opportunity to pull one back. Dinu Graur pounced on a short back pass towards goalkeeper Jurgen Borg and the Moldova forward was upended by the Malta no.1.

From the spot, Damascan saw his shot pushed away by Jurgen Borg but in came Dan Taras who stabbed the ball home.

More woes followed for the hosts when Moldova were awarded a second penalty when Camenzuli was adjudged to have handled the ball when trying to block Alexander Boicuc’s header.

From the spot, Serghei Svinarenco easily dispatched the ball past Jurgen Borg.

But Malta soon recovered from that double setback as on 67 minutes Mbong made space for himself on the edge of the area and his curling drive flew into the net.

Five minutes from time, Radu Rogac almost made it 3-3 but his dipping header came off the upright before Degabriele cleared off the line as the Reds held on for the win.