Lithuania beat Malta 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

Updated 10.36pm - Lithuania beat Malta 2-0 in a World Cup Group F qualifier in chilly Vilnius this evening.

The match was relatively balanced in the first half, with the Maltese showing an attacking spirit which was missing in their game against England last week.

The biggest scare for Malta came right before the half-time whistle when Hogg saved a low shot after a mistake by the Malta defence.

Lithuania raised the tempo in the second half but the Malta defence soaked up the pressure with the biggest danger coming with a backflip in the 69th minute saved by Hogg.

Lithuania finally scored their first goal in the 75th minute with Cernych heading into the net from a corner as Hogg looked on.

Malta hardly troubled the Lithuania goal, and at the other end, defender Jonathan Caruana was shown the red card with eight minutes to go after elbowing a Lithuanian striker in the penalty area.

Lithuania was awarded a penalty which Novikovas converted.

Substitute Grivacus just failed to make it three when he shot wide with an open goal a minute in extra time.

Striker Michael Mifsud was in the starting 11 for Malta after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat to England on Saturday. He played for the whole match.

Lithuania is unbeaten in the group so far, having achieved draws against Scotland and Slovenia. Malta lost against Scotland and England.

The starting formations were:

Lithuania

E. Setkus, G. Freidgeimas, T. Mikuckis, E. Vaitkunas, A. Novikovas, V. Slivka, M. Kuklys, A. Zulpa. N. Valskis, F. Cernych, V. Andriuskevicius.

Malta

An. Hogg, J. Caruana, J. Zerafa, G. Sciberras, A. Agius, S. Borg, P. Fenech, M. Mifsud, A. Schembri, B. Kristensen, Z. Muscat.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain).