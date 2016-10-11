Poiatti Qormi prevail in low-key season opener

The Poiatti Qormi captain receives the HAM Super Cup.

Poiatti Qormi 2

Floriana Young Stars 1

This match-up is famed for producing an exciting encounter. However, on this occasion the season-opening Super Cup clash between Qormi and Floriana did not live up to expectations.

After initially sizing each other up, both defences being very cautious, Qormi took the lead following their first penetrative attack, through Ayrton Falzon, on 16 minutes.

Young Stars, dependent on their usual counter-attack methods, broke down the right flank on 25 minutes, floating a high cross which Luke Borg Costanzi met high above his head, at the far post, hooking the ball into the net first-time.

Floriana’s goal was a great effort which even at this early stage of the season can hardly be bettered.

Qormi did not convert a penalty corner but Juan Sarcia then shot his team ahead from another penalty-corner effort right on half-time to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Young Stars dominated midfield after the break but they did not convert any of the three penalty corners they had in favour.

As the game wore on gaps opened up with teams opting for high crosses into the opponents’ D as Qormi started to exert pressure on the Young Stars rearguard, especially through runs down the right flank.

It was James Mizzi, the Young Stars custodian, who used his experience to smother quite a few attempts as he dominated his D.

Qormi played down the clock by using possession wisely as the game petered out giving them a narrow victory in this first official outing of the hockey season.

Umpires: Manuel Imbroll, Raymond Micallef.