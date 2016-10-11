Anti-doping officials say IOC declaration is insufficient

The umbrella organisation representing national anti-doping agencies (iNADO) has complained about “troubling omissions” in the IOC’s latest proposal to catch and sanction cheating athletes.

INADO said the declaration produced by the IOC after a meeting of world sports leaders last weekend had failed to directly mention the issue of state-sponsored doping in Russia or condemn cyber attacks by the so-called Fancy Bears group.

The IOC promised more power and funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), following the meeting held behind closed doors in Lausanne.

It proposed that testing of athletes should be carried out by a new agency within the WADA framework, while sanctions would be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). WADA itself must now decide whether to approve and implement the measures.

INADO, which represents the national anti-doping agencies of 59 countries, said that the IOC’s five-page declaration included some “constructive principles” but these had been overshadowed by the failings.

“The IOC’s track record since the release of the McLaren Report has only confounded the global anti-doping system,” said iNADO’s chief executive Joseph de Pencier.

“With this latest declaration, the IOC only comes part way to restoring its credibility for the clean athletes of the world.”

The McLaren Report was one of two commissioned by WADA in the last year which revealed widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport.

“There is nothing explicit about state-sponsored doping in Russia, or about the moral responsibility of the IOC to push Russian sport and sport leaders to necessary cultural change in that country for genuinely protecting clean sport,” said iNADO.

There was also “nothing acknowledging the findings of the McLaren Report as demonstrable facts and not mere allegations,” it added.