Treasure hunt spread over a week

A car treasure hunt lasting one week is being organised by the Mdina Knights Football Club in conjunction with St Paul’s Missionary College, as part of its fund-raising activities.

Appreciative of today’s busy lifestyle, the organisers have opted for a flexible formula, giving participating crews eight days to work out the clues. These will lead to six locations (grouped in a tight geographical area) from where 10 treasures are to be collected.

Prizes will be presented to the top three teams, with the first prize being a Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series laptop, kindly donated by Intercomp Ltd.

■ Participating crews need to pre-register by tomorrow. The clue sheet is in English and will be e-mailed out on Friday, October 14. The hunt will end at 3.30pm on Saturday, October 22 at St Paul’s Missionary College, Rabat (the school of St Agatha). For more information, email [email protected].