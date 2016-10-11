Role of computer games in national heritage

Erik Champion, a professor at Curtin University, Australia, has a profound interest in visual heritage.

A talk linking computer games and culture and heritage is being held tomorrow at St James Cavalier in Valletta.

Part of Spazju Kreattiv’s programme, the talk will discuss the fundamental challenges and promises of computer game design and interactive media when created to assist the communication and preservation of digital heritage.

Delivered by Erik Champion, a professor at Curtin University, Australia, the lecture will examine serious games designed for history and heritage, definitions and challenges of ‘virtual heritage’ and possible technical and imaginative solutions. It will focus particularly on examples of built heritage.

Champion has a profound interest in virtual heritage: its evaluation, preservation, development through creative and technical solutions and the creation of novel means of interaction and communication.

■ This event is being held tomorrow at the studios of St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 6pm. Attendance is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. The talk and discussion will take place in English and the event is suitable for those aged 18 and over. It is a collaboration between Spazju Kreattiv, M3P Foundation, University of Malta and Curtin University.