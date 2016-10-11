Abruzzo focus of talk tonight

Villetta Barrea, a town in the province of L'Aquila, on the Barrea lake, in the heart of the National Park of Abruzzo.

The Italian Cultural Institute’s Magic Box series returns for October with a talk tonight on the region of Abruzzo.

This Italian region boasts the largest area of protected terrain in the country. The three national parks – Parco d’Abruzzo, Lazio e Molise, Parco del Gran Sasso e Monti della Laga and Parco della Majella are three of the jewels of the area.

Prisca Tucci, a graduate from the Accademia delle Belle Arti in L’Aquila, a sculptor and restorer and an Officer of the Military Order of St Lazarus, will focus on the wines and beauties the region has to offer. Guests will learn all about special places of interest, traditions, the culture, cuisine and wine, which will also be available to sample.

■ The talk is taking place at the Institute’s premises in St George Square, Valletta at 6.30 pm. Entrance is free.