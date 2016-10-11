Overseas fend off Kavallieri challenge

Overseas and Kavallieri figured in an entertaining season-opener at Marsa. Photo: Ian Stilon

Overseas 36

Kavallieri 19

New Rugby Malta president Steve Busuttil had to roll up his sleeves and referee this Cisk League opener as Overseas were looking for redemption after losing the Ray Elliott Cup to Sliema Stompers the previous week.

This was an entertaining game to watch with the Overseas forwards setting the platform for their backs to perform.

Kavallieri were always snapping at their heels but just could not finish off some promising moves in scorching heat.

Overseas started with intent, putting the young Kavallieri players under a lot of pressure.

On seven minutes, Pijoan offloaded to Devane Hinds who scored near the corner. Then, from another scrum, Overseas worked the ball right for Mumphidiza to score – 10-0.

Edmunds, for Kavallieri, was kicking for field position to get his team on the attack and following a catch and drive from a line-out, Sean Doublesin scampered around the maul to score.

Joe Cutajar, coming through the line-out, sacked Overseas scrumhalf Pascal Holland as Kavallieri were starting to gain in confidence.

However, from a penalty kick to the corner, Overseas passed long and Hopkins offloaded to Hinds who ran for a try under the posts.

A conversion followed for Overseas to lead 17-5 at half-time.

Kavallieri got wind in their sails as the second half started, immediately going on the attack for Doublesin to score his second try from a quick tap penalty as Overseas were slow to set their defensive line.

Kavallieri were looking to apply some pressure when from the ruck, the ball went through the hands of Hinds who ran 40 metres to score. With the conversion, Overseas opened a 24-12 lead.

They raised their game and from a line-out Harvey drove for the line, the ball reached Corcoran and he scored going over in a tackle.

The referee flashed a series of yellow cards, then a red to Bedarahan for tackling an Overseas player when he was in the air catching a high ball. Chris Zahra was yellow carded for repeated infringements.

Imbroll had a couple of great runs with the ball for Kavallieri, linking with the jinking Brendan Dalton, playing at full-back. Imbroll scored using his pace out wide, beating his marker with a swerve and speed. Edmunds converted – 31-19.

But then Edmunds was red-carded for a soft shoe shuffle on Corcoran.

Down to 13 players Kavallieri were having to defend for all they were worth as Overseas scored again. T4he busy Richie Bowen darted around the scrum to touch down, making the final score with the conversion 36-19.

Best players: Devane Hinds; Sean Doublesin.