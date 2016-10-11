Man parks BMW in living room while hurricane rages outside

Photo: [email protected]

A Florida BMW enthusiast worried that Hurricane Matthew would damage his car opted to park it in the safest place he could think of - his own living room.

Instagram user Jalilsup posted photos showing his pristine condition BMW E30 M3 parked behind the sofa, safely away from the chaotic weather outdoors.

While the inclement weather meant he couldn't get behind the wheel of his beloved ride, Jalilsup managed to squeeze in a romantic breakfast with the BMW before returning it to the outdoors.

The Florida resident subsequently posted a video of himself reversing the car out of his house. And while the car appeared to have leaked a few drops of oil onto his living room floor, that appears a small price to pay for having had a 1,165kg housemate for a night.

Hurricane Matthew battered Florida this week, ripping out fences and electricity poles and leaving up to 1 million people without power.