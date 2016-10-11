Watch: Crazy driving worthy of a Hollywood stunt in Żebbuġ

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A local driver has been caught on camera performing a dangerous manoeuvre that would not look out of place in a blockbuster action movie.

In video uploaded to Facebook page Idiot Drivers Exposed, an SUV can be seen speeding along Mdina Road, Żebbuġ, as it rapidly closes in on a Suzuki Swift in front of it.

A crash seems inevitable. But at the last possible second, the SUV driver swerves onto the pavement, zips past the car and straight through a roundabout ... with their car taking out part of the rubble wall as it balances on two wheels in the process.

Traffic stops in the seconds following the outrageous manoeuvre, and the SUV driver, presumably shaken by their brush with calamity, also pulls up along the side of the roundabout.

Although the video was uploaded to Facebook this morning, the post dates it as having been filmed on September 26 at 6.22pm.

Shocked readers noted that Mdina Road is often used by cyclists, and that the presumably distracted driver could easily have killed someone.

"Only by the grace of God [was] nobody killed or seriously injured," one wrote.

