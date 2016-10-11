Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that as the gas storage tank was yesterday pulled into Marsaxlokk Bay, Electrogas was not in a position to say when the new power station will start producing electricity. In another story, it says social partners are predicting that the cost-of-living-adjustment for next year will not pass €1.75 per week, due to a low inflation rate.

The Malta Independent says Marsaxlokk fishermen still have no idea whether they will be allowed to sail in and out of the bay when the gas storage tanker at Delimara is being refuelled by a second vessel.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Simon Busuttil saying that no fascist tactic by the Prime Minister would deviate the attention from the gas tanker’s risks.

L-Orizzont says 73 per cent of last year's budget measures have been implemented.