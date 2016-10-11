Study shows average 4.9% increase in salaries

A salaries and benefits survey conducted by research agency Misco shows a 4.9 per cent increase in annual average salaries in Malta.

The highest increases were noted for the posts of business development manager, operations manager (within the services sector) and ICT manager.

Minimal changes were noted in the posts of managing director, administration manager, production manager, warehouse manager and engineering manager.

The 31st edition of the Misco Salaries and Benefit Report features 85 positions and carries a number of new positions, including that of assistant financial controller, sales executive, sales representative, compliance/anti-money laundering officer, logistics manager, head of stores, maintenance manager, research and development specialist and maintenance supervisor.

The study shows that there was 3.8 per cent increase in finance-related positions and a 5.7 per cent in HR-related positions. Marketing-related positions registered a 2.1 per cent increase.