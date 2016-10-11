Sea passengers up by 7.8 per cent in Q3, new figures show

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ships ferried 7.8 per cent more passengers between Malta and Gozo in the third quarter of this year than in the same period in 2015, new figures show.

A total of 1,643,898 passengers made the trip between the two islands during that time, with the lion's share of travel - 582, 264 trips representing 35.4 per cent of the total - happening in August.

The number of vehicles crossing between the two islands in Q3 increased by 6.9 per cent, totalling 446,890. Trips were also up by 8.6 per cent over the same period in 2015.

January - September

In the first nine months of the year, passenger traffic originating in Cirkewwa was busiest on Fridays and Saturdays. Traffic in the opposite direction was highest on Sundays and Saturdays.