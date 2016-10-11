SAS to fly Malta-Copenhagen from next Summer
SAS Scandinavian Airlines is to operate a Copenhagen-Malta route next Summer. The weekly flights start on June 25, using an Airbus A320 aircraft.
SAS already operates scheduled and charter flights to Malta from Stockholm.
Its new service from Copenhagen will see it compete with Norwegian Air Shuttle.
