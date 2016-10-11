PN sees 'fascist' tactics in appointment of inquiry; PL says Fenech Adami has a lot of explaining to do

Beppe Fenech Adami.

The Nationalist Party insisted this afternoon that an inquiry ordered by the government into the activities of a company which Beppe Fenech Adami used to be a director of was a 'fascist attack aimed at intimidating the Opposition.”

The PN said this episode showed how the government appointed inquiries against others but was not prepared to investigate the 'filth around itself'.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat could not be taken seriously before he set up an inquiry into the way how minister Konrad Mizzi and Chief of Staff Keith Schembri set up secret companies in Panama.

Other inquiries should also be held into the resignation of the director of the FIAU amid reports that he had prepared a report recommending criminal action against Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri; the commercial interess which Mr Schembri had in the Crane Currency investment; Mr Schembri’s involvement in the Banif bank takeover by a Qateri company; the Libyan medical visas scandal; the scandal of visas issued to Algerian nationals; the 14,000 residence permits issued to Libyans; the Gaffarena property scandal; the Café’ Premiere scandal and the Australia Hall scandal.

The inquiry ordered yesterday by the government is being carried out by three former judges. It follows a report that a Malta registered company was allegedly involved in international money laundering. Dutch authorities had reportedly sought information from the Malta police some four years ago, but information was withheld when Dr Fenech Adami's name popped up.

The Labour Party earlier today said Dr Fenech Adami had a lot of explaining to do, especially in view of the fact that during the controversy on the oil procurement scandal, he had been among those who underscored the responsibility of directors of fiduciary companies.

Using his yardstick, there had been people who resigned their posts after finding themselves in similar situations.

Furthermore, the PL said, if Opposition leader Simon Busuttil wanted to be taken seriously, he should stop being judge and jury, as he had done in this case when he immediately declared that Dr Fenech Adami did nothing wrong.