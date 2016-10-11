Advert
Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 12:55

New Commissioner for Refugees appointed

Martine Cassar is the first woman in the role

The new commissioner with Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela. Photo: John Pisani, Home Affairs Ministry

Martine Cassar has been appointed Commissioner for Refugees.

She succeeds Mario Guido Friggieri, the second Maltese Refugee Commissioner since 2007. Dr. Cassar will be the first woman to be fulfilling this role since the Office was set up in 2002.

Prior to her appointment, she headed the Malta office of the International Organisation for Migration for over two years. She graduated in law from the University of Malta in 2008, and specialised in International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Human Rights at the Academie De Droit International Humanitaire et de Droits Humains in Geneva.

She has been active in the field of migration, refugee law, and counter-trafficking for more than five years. 

The Office of the Refugee Commissioner is responsible for determining applications for international protection in Malta, as stipulated by the Refugees Act.

