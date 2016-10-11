Finnish honey buzzard spends two nights in Malta
GPS tracker provides insight into bird's flight path
A juvenile honey buzzard which hatched in Finland earlier this year reached Malta at around midday last Sunday and roosted at Girgenti.
Yesterday, the bird stayed around the Buskett and Dingli area and roosted in Buskett.
BirdLife said ornithologists noticed that the honey buzzard was carrying a satellite tracker on its back and did some research, which led them to Finnish academic Patrik Byholm.
Dr Byholm confirmed that the bird had been fitted with a satellite tracker on August 20. It was the only Finnish honey buzzard equipped with a tracker this year.
It left the Otranto region in Italy on Saturday morning. The bird is expected to continue its southward migration later today.
