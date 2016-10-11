Esplora: science centre in Bighi set to open at the end of the month

Coloured buttons bring different animals to life in the colour absorption room. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

When 2000 years ago Archimedes had to find out if the emperor’s crown was made of pure gold, a simple experiment in a bathtub revealed that it had in fact been mixed with less-dense silver.

This same science experiment is being replicated at the new science centre in Bighi, set to open its doors at the end of this month.

It is one of some 200 interactive exhibits at Esplora, where unlike traditional museums, it has no ‘Do not touch’ signs.

In a museum, artefacts are displayed behind cases, but at Esplora patrons are actually encouraged to engage. In fact, the place is being touted as an interactive science centre and not a museum, as its exhibits can be manipulated by the visitors.

One of Antoine Grima’s favourite exhibits is the plasma ball, which sends electrical sparks flickering and flowing towards your hand when you touch it.

A spokesman for MCST told this newspaper that the council had commissioned a study on the perception and attitudes of the population towards science.

A group of women watch as a powerful bolt of lightning is released with the touch of a button.

“It is worrying that almost half of the population finds science not interesting. Malta also needs a larger number of science graduates.

“Esplora will strive to inspire students and will also serve as a hub for science communication, where scientists interact with the public,” he added.

The exhibits are interesting for all ages and accessible to people with different abilities, ranging from a fog tornado that takes shape in front of your eyes to a musical corridor.

Outdoors, visitors can also make use of an amphitheatre and carry out soil experiments in a botanical garden, while in the planetarium, they can enjoy an 180-degree exhibition about the universe.

The centre, hosted in the former British naval museum, also has a small section delineating the history of the place. Visitors can access this exhibition space through the cot lift and learn about the building and the people that passed through it.

Although the €26 million Esplora centre will open its doors on October 28, it yesterday hosted some people with disabilities and also elderly visitors.

For the occasion, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Malta Council for Science and Technology and the Parliamentary Secretariat for People with a Disability and the Elderly.

Through this MOU, over 3,000 elderly people who attend the lifelong learning hubs and 484 people with a disability who are members of Agenzija Sapport’s day centres will benefit from specialised programmes and discounts to visit the museum.

For more information, see http://esplora.org.mt/ .

An interactive musical corridor, where you can step on piano keys to play your own tune.

There are no ‘Do not touch’ signs at the science centre.

Gloria Callus trying to score a goal through the loop with a vertical air stream.

Archimedes’ simple experiment with the emperor’s crown.