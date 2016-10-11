Clifton Grima to take Leo Brincat's seat in parliament

Clifton Grima

Clifton Grima will be taking Leo Brincat's seat in parliament following this morning's casual election.

The Mount Carmel Hospital CEO and former mayor will assume his seat in parliament after the former environment minister was appointed to the European Court of Auditors.

Vying for the seat were also Nikita Zammit Alamango, Manuel Micallef and Simon Saliba.



Mr Grima, a lawyer, was always considered the frontrunner in the race, having achieved 1,646 first count votes back in 2013.

He won his seat after reaching the quota of 1,877 votes in the first count.

The most successful candidate on the 9th district was Competitiveness Minister Manuel Mallia, who had obtained 2,950 votes.