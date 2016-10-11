Busuttil insists LNG tanker should not be allowed to anchor in Marsaxlokk

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has written to the Health and Safety Authority and the Environment Authority insisting that the controversial LNG tanker should not be allowed to anchor in Marsaxlokk Bay until risk assessment reports are published.

Dr Busuttil referred to the Seveso III Directive, of which Malta is a signatory, which lays down that the authorities cannot allow the operation of any entity unless sufficient measures to prevent and mitigate incidents are in place.

The directive also says that information about risk assessments needs to be regularly given to all those seen to be in danger.

Political controversy has dogged the tanker from the outset. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat reassured the public the tanker was perfectly safe, while Opposition leader Simon Busuttil implored Dr Muscat to ditch it.

It arrived in Malta yesterday.