On October 2, I had the privilege of attending the nuptial Mass of Marouska Attard and Simon Aquilina at the basilica of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Xagħra. The Mass was animated by the Schola Cantorum Jubilate, which was founded by Marouska herself and her brother, Stefan.

Hubert Parry’s I Was Glad was sung at the very beginning of the liturgy bringing to mind the beautiful liturgies that take place at Westminster Abbey and St Paul’s Cathedral during royal occasions. By singing this particular anthem, I believe the Schola Cantorum Jubilate made history because it is most probably the case that this was the first time that Parry’s masterpiece was sung during a Catholic liturgy on the island of Gozo.

I would like to congratulate the choir on its performance. Keep it up.