No place for trailers

The government did an excellent job with the regeneration of Żewwieqa waterfront at Mġarr. This included the construction of a new, well- designed slipway (although a couple of tie-up points would be useful for loading and unloading).

However, the Mġarr marina authority has now decided to put ‘No boat trailer parking’ signs everyplace. Where on earth (literally) are people meant to put their trailers if they use the slipway? No wonder some have resorted to removing the signs in frustration.

Please can a convenient area be designated for trailers, so the slipway facility can be used without risk of returning to a fine for parking infringement?