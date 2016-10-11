Beneficial Italo-Maltese deals

The headline “Power station emissions down by 46.8 per cent” (October 6) brightened up my day. Unfortunately, my mood changed when I continued reading because the article was misleading.

The author wrongly describes the interconnector as a power generator although it is just a power transmitting device.

The power is generated elsewhere in Europe.

Of course, if a power station is cut off the line completely and if the demand is met by imported electricity, emissions from any power station on the island would drop drastically.

Nevertheless, there was a four per cent increase in electricity ‘generation’. And that is not exactly good news.

But, again, the interconnector between Malta and Italy serves a good purpose.

Thanks to Italy, the number of irregular immigrants approaching Maltese shores dropped and, now, power station emissions have also gone down.

A drop in international Air Malta flights might be another result of a Malta-Italy deal.

Who knows...