Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 06:09 by

Matthew Borg, Siġġiewi

Amateurish approach

While the Maltese football team was trying to be focused during the away fixture against England, I was bemused to see how the rest of the contingent seemed to have fulfilled the dream of the holiday of a lifetime.

No wonder their Facebook posts read that they were satisfied with the minimal 2-0 defeat.

What a sad and amateurish approach with a non-existent winning mentality.

