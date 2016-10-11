Amateurish approach
While the Maltese football team was trying to be focused during the away fixture against England, I was bemused to see how the rest of the contingent seemed to have fulfilled the dream of the holiday of a lifetime.
No wonder their Facebook posts read that they were satisfied with the minimal 2-0 defeat.
What a sad and amateurish approach with a non-existent winning mentality.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.