Alternative transport

Tramways and tramcars were common throughout the industrialised world in the late 19th and early 20th centuries but they had disappeared from most British, Canadian, French and US cities by the mid-20th century.

On continental Europe, these lasted longer.

The problem with tramways is that they have to make use of roads that are already congested with other transport.

Underground railways have been considered to be superior because they reduce the load on certain roads, which were never intended to be used by so much heavy traffic.

I plead with the authorities not to be keen to emulate other cities. In any case, metro systems have been used and extended all over the world including historical cities.

Some 20 years ago, there was an offer to build a metro system by a reputable and world renowned company but the administration of the day rejected the offer as it would have affected the buses.

I feel that a decent metro network will work far better in the long run.

Can we afford to increase the congestions on our roads?

Please, what matters is not the proposer but the urgent need to ease road congestion and offer more direct services without any hindrance.