Working for the well-being of breast cancer patients

Europa Donna Malta has worked closely with the General Workers’ Union to draft proposals for the introduction of special medical leave and a moratorium on mortgages to be granted to cancer patients for the duration of their treatment.

The NGO, which has recently appointed a new committee, carried out a mini-survey among breast cancer survivors to better formulate their requests.

Questions included how treatment affected patients’ jobs and whether they found it problematic to take time off.

“The majority found support but most had to take time off, for example, for surgery. Others had to resort to unpaid leave,” said Sharon Cassar Laudi, a breast cancer survivor and vice president of the group.

“The younger patients find it more difficult because they could easily end up without a job.

“It depends on the type of treatment needed and its duration.

“Some may need long-term chemotherapy over a number of months,” added the group’s secretary, Antoinette Attard.

“Sometimes, one is advised to avoid work because of the risk of infection. People working as cashiers, with children or in hospitals are at an increased risk. We know of people who had to stop working because of this.”

This can obviously lead to hefty financial problems.

The NGO and the GWU exchanged ideas on the matter and if their proposals are included in the Budget, the two entities will discuss the proposals in further detail.

Europa Donna Malta, set up in 1987 as the Breast Care Support Group to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of breast care in Malta, is affiliated with Europa Donna, the European Breast Cancer Coalition, which advocates for optimal breast cancer treatment for all women in the EU.

The group is highly involved in the Pink October campaign, which is holding various activities throughout this month to increase awareness, educate everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle and get checked, as well as raise funds in aid of breast cancer research and equipment.

After an art auction and a motorcycle ride, the activities continue with a run from Baystreet to Gżira and back on October 16, a high tea at Palazzo Parisio on October 21 and a walk from Cospicua to SmartCity on October 23. A highlight for the Europa Donna group is the Hilda Schembri Memorial Lecture at the Corinthia Palace, Attard, tomorow at 7.30pm. At the event, held under the auspices of President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, health professionals will discuss the role of the breast carer.

The group organises support group meetings at their drop-in centre in St Anne Street, Floriana, every first Wednesday of the month, and in Victoria every second Monday of the month. Professional counselling is offered on a one-to-one basis.

The group also issues a number of publications such as educational and informative leaflets and booklets which they distribute during various events.

Besides Attard and Cassar Laudi, the new committee is made up of president Anne Micallef, PRO Rosanne Debono, treasurer Frank Micallef, events coordinator Richard Powell and member Doriette Darmanin. Former president Gertrude Abela is now the honorary president.

For more information, look up the Facebook page Europa Donna Malta. A new website is to be launched soon. For more information about the Pink October campaign, visit http://pinkoctober.support or the Pink October Malta Facebook page.