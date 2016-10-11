Michael Mifsud to start Lithuania qualifier

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Malta captain Michael Mifsud is set to start the 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier against Lithuania tonight.

Mifsud, who looked lively after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat to England on Saturday, is expected to replace Alfred Effiong as Malta's main striker with Andre Schembri behind.

Mifsud, who plays for Valletta, is only two caps short of David Carabott's record of 122 appearances for Malta.

Pietro Ghedin, the Malta coach, has yet to announce his line-up but the indications are that Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana and Birkirkara left-back Joseph Zerafa are also in line to start.

Meanwhile, the Malta players were greeted by a small group of Maltese fans at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius before training this morning.