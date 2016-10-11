Advert
Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 10:15 by

Kevin Azzopardi

Michael Mifsud to start Lithuania qualifier

Malta captain Michael Mifsud is set to start the 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier against Lithuania tonight.

Mifsud, who looked lively after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat to England on Saturday, is expected to replace Alfred Effiong as Malta's main striker with Andre Schembri behind.

Mifsud, who plays for Valletta, is only two caps short of David Carabott's record of 122 appearances for Malta.

Pietro Ghedin, the Malta coach, has yet to announce his line-up but the indications are that Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana and Birkirkara left-back Joseph Zerafa are also in line to start.

Meanwhile, the Malta players were greeted by a small group of Maltese fans at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius before training this morning.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Zach Muscat backs Malta to build on...

  2. Southgate jumps to Rooney defence after...

  3. Immobile brings Italy back from the...

  4. Infantino saddened by Telegraph revelations

  5. Fifa finally have a man with a plan

  6. Dutch coach Blind hoping to exploit...

  7. MFA receives new FA Trophy

  8. McArthur hopes late goal lifts Scotland...

  9. Georgia hold Wales as Bale closes in on...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed