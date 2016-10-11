Vella wants team to end on a high

Malta captain Ryan Camenzuli (left) challenges Viktors Litvinskis, of Latvia, during Friday’s match. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Coach Silvio Vella wants Malta Under 21 to end their European Championship qualifying campaign on a flourish this evening when they face Moldova at the Hibs Stadium.

Last Friday’s 1-0 win over Latvia injected a strong dose of euphoria among the Maltese youngsters who wrote their name in the history books of our football after amassing a record tally of eight points in a qualifying U-21 campaign.

Jake Grech scored the winning goal against Latvia as Malta U-21 jumped to fourth place in the standings, one point clear of Moldova and two ahead of bottom-placed Latvia.

This current crop of players in Vella’s squad can further establish themselves as the most successful Under-21 team to date as a point against Moldova would also mean they had avoided bottom spot in the group, something rarely, if ever, achieved by our country at this level.

Vella said he was happy with what they had achieved so far but is asking his players for one final push to make sure they wrap up their commitments in Group 1 on a high note.

“It’s difficult not to mention what these under-21 players have achieved over the past couple of years,” Vella told Times of Malta yesterday.

“When the draw was made we knew that there were opportunities for the team to bag a few positive results and the boys did more than was expected of them.

“They have come a long way since our first qualifier and the most exciting prospect is the fact that several players in this group, who are still very young, are eager to improve and that bodes well for the future.

“Our performance against Latvia last week showcased the huge strides forward made at this level. The team not only defended strongly but we also created a lot of scoring chances.

Malta U-21 coach Silvio Vella.

“Now, we have one other match to go against Moldova and there is great determination among the players to sign off with another positive result.”

Vella’s options increased with the return of key player Johann Bezzina who missed the Latvia match due to knee trouble. The Hibs midfielder will replace Valletta’s Llywelyn Cremona who is ruled out with a one-match ban.

Goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona has been drafted into the 18-man squad instead of Yenz Cini in the only other change effected by Vella to his selection.

Last year, Malta U-21 held Moldova to a goalless draw in Chisinau but Vella is not underestimating his opponents who were beaten 4-1 by section winners Czech Republic in their last outing on Friday.

“This will be a different Moldova team to the one we played away in the group last year,” Vella remarked.

“They also changed coach since we last met and introduced several new players to their squad. So, this will be a different match and a tougher proposition than the one we were faced with in 2015.

“But this doesn’t change our plans. Like we did against Latvia, we shall focus all our energies and give our all. If we are tactically disciplined and play to our strengths I am confident we can chalk up another positive result.”

Malta squad

Goalkeepers: J. Borg (Gżira), M. Calleja Cremona (Floriana).

Defenders: Samir Arab (Balzan), C. Attard (Birkirkara), J. Borg (Valletta), M. Johnson (St Andrew’s), S. Magri (Dover), D. Zerafa (Tarxien).

Midfielders: M. Beerman (Ran-gers), R. Camenzuli (Floriana), J. Bezzina (Hibernians), J. Grech (Ħamrun Spartans), M. Guillaumier (Birkirkara), B. Muscat (Pembroke).

Forwards: Siraj Arab (Pembroke), J. Degabriele (Hibs), J. Mbong (Hibernians), K. Zammit (Tarxien Rainbows).

Referee: Stavros Mantalos (Greece FA).