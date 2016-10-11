Sporting briefs

Seifert: The CEO of the German Football League, Christian Seifert, has had his contract extended by five years until 2022. Seifert, who has been in the role since 2005, has helped position the Bundesliga as one of the strongest leagues in Europe, and he has been rewarded for his efforts with a contract which gives him scope to plan further growth.

Fifa sued: A Bangladeshi man who says he was harshly exploited while working on 2022 World Cup facilities in Qatar is suing FIFA for allegedly failing to use its influence to ensure workers are treated fairly. The Gulf state has faced criticism of its treatment of foreign workers from Amnesty International and other organisation. But the case announced yesterday is the first time football’s world governing body has been targeted.

Fabregas: Cesc Fabregas is again being linked with a move to Milan in January. Reports yesterday said the Chelsea and Spain midfielder, who failed to win a regular place for the Londoners this season, wants to leave Stamford Bridge. Corriere Dello Sport said Milan tried to sign Fabregas in summer but they will return with renewed interest in January. Juventus are also been linked with a bid for Fabregas, 29.

Gow dies: Former Bristol City and Manchester City midfielder and Yeovil Town player-boss Gerry Gow has died aged 64. The Scot, who also played for Rotherham and Burnley, made 445 appearances for Bristol City, becoming a club legend, before joining Manchester City in 1981. Gow scored twice in Manchester City’s run to the famous FA Cup final of 1981.

Nigeria: The youthful attacking partnership of Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi delivered a goal each as Nigeria made a winning start to the group phase of the African World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 victory in Zambia. The Premier League strikers, both 20, scored in the first half in Ndola as Nigeria served notice of their potential in Group B despite their failure to qualify for January’s African Nations Cup finals.

Arrested: Rolando Aarons has been arrested after a fight broke out in a nightclub. The Newcastle United winger was among nine people who were arrested and bailed after the brawl at Bar Livello in Newcastle. The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Seven other members of the group were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, the BBC reported yesterday.