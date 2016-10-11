Advert
Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 10:54

Napoli hope for an early return for injured Milik

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik could return to action in about three months despite suffering a cruciate ligament injury on Saturday, the Italian club said yesterday.

The 22-year-old sustained the knee injury in Poland’s 3-2 victory over Denmark in a World Cup qualifier and underwent surgery yesterday.

Such injuries usually take about six months to recover from.

“We are hoping to see him running again in January, I want to be optimistic,” the head of Napoli’s medical staff Alfonso De Nicola told the club’s radio channel.

“Recovery time will be shorter than we usually declare as precautionary measure, let’s say three, three months and a half, but we hope even much less.”

Napoli, second in Serie A and four points behind leaders Juventus, host third-placed Roma on Saturday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Belgium score fastest goal ever...

  2. Zach Muscat backs Malta to build on...

  3. Southgate jumps to Rooney defence after...

  4. Immobile brings Italy back from the...

  5. Infantino saddened by Telegraph revelations

  6. Michael Mifsud to start Lithuania qualifier

  7. Dutch coach Blind hoping to exploit...

  8. Not the right time to react as the focus...

  9. MFA receives new FA Trophy

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed