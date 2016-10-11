Coach Ghedin demands an improved showing

National team players during training in Vilnius yesterday. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

The match against England was all about prestige but tonight’s clash with Lithuania is an entirely different proposition.

Walking into the minuscule, 5,000-capacity LFF Stadium on a bitterly cold morning in Vilnius yesterday will have felt like a reality check for the Malta players after the hype surrounding their meeting with England at the opulent Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

After defeats to Scotland (1-5) and England (0-2), this match against Lithuania represents, on paper at least, Malta’s best chance to open their account in this fledgling 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Pietro Ghedin, the Malta coach, expects a more adventurous performance from his team but warned that Lithuania’s unbeaten start in Group F, following creditable draws against Slovenia (2-2) and Scotland (1-1), shows that they are no pushovers.

“Every time we need to push hard as we have to do better than (we did) at Wembley,” Ghedin said.

“Of course, Lithuania are playing well. They obtained a draw in Scotland, they had a 2-2 result against Slovenia here.

“This is also a new pitch for us and it will be a little difficult on the (artificial) surface but we try to give our best every time. We are compact at this moment, all the players are in good condition and the mood is positive.

“The weather is not good for us but we’ll adapt.”

Ghedin had declared himself pleased with Malta’s heart-on-sleeve showing in the qualifier against England but Andrè Schembri, who captained the team on Saturday, was not of the same opinion.

In a post-match interview with a localtelevision station, the Boavista playmaker bemoaned Malta’s failure to create attacks, adding that questions about the team’s performance should be put to the MFA officials not the players.

Inevitably, Schembri’s comments stirred controversy and Ghedin is understood to have had strong words with his players in the dressing room before yesterday’s training session.

At the news conference, the Malta coach refrained from mentioning Schembri’s outburst but had a swipe at the detractors who regularly call into question the performances and commitment of the Maltese players.

“When you lose you’re not happy but all the players played well (in England game),” Ghedin said.

“We all want to attack more and score more goals but that also depends on the opposition. Our aim now is to try and play better against Lithuania and get some points.

“Our players always give their best. They play with their heart because they want to do well for themselves, the supporters and the country. I can’t understand why there are negative comments about the team because the players approach every game in the right way.

“We want to give our best every time and we all work hard... we’re not on holiday. I’m sorry that some people are against us because we need to stay together and strive to improve.

“And I won’t accept critical comments about our players because they always give their all on the pitch.”

The controversy surrounding Schembri’s brusque comments has further intensified the pressure on Malta to avoid defeat here in Vilnius. Our players ought to take heart from a 2-0 victory over Lithuania in a friendly match in June last year but Ghedin stressed that this will be a different game.

“We won 2-0 against Lithuania,” Ghedin said of the 2015 friendly which is mostly remembered for Alfred Effiong’s spectacular goal 10 minutes from time.

“It was a friendly played at the end of the season. It was a good win for us and we basically have the same players. Lithuania have made a few changes but they also changed their coach. It will be a tough game for both.”

Edgaras Jankauskas took over as Lithuania coach after the departure Igoris Pankratjevas in January this year.

Jankauskas, who was a member of the Porto squad that won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2004, has been set a target of six points in this World Cup campaign according to the media but Ghedin was at pains to stress that he doesn’t have a specific goal in terms of points.

“Our aim is to get the best result,” he pointed out.

“In the Euro 2016 qualifiers, we got two points and before that, in the 2014 World Cup campaign, we collected three. We try to improve all the time.”

Formation changes

Alex Muscat’s withdrawal from the squad, following the birth of his second son before the England qualifier, means that Ghedin must make at least one change from Saturday.

Defender Jonathan Caruana, back from suspension, is set for one of three centre-half roles along with Andrei Agius, of Hibs, and Zach Muscat, who plays for Arezzo.

Valletta defender Ryan Camilleri could be moved to left-back but Joseph Zerafa, of Birkirkara, is also a strong candidate for the role vacated by Sliema’s Muscat.

Ghedin confirmed that he intends to make a few changes but gave no further details.

Goalkeeper Andrew Hogg is certain to retain his place on the back of his inspired showing against England while Steve Borg should be confirmed at right-back.

In midfield, Ghedin is expected to stick with Birkirkara captain Gareth Sciberras, Balzan’s Paul Fenech and Bjorn Kristensen, of Hibernians, who deputised for the suspended Luke Gambin, with Schembri playing just behind Balzan striker Effiong.

Probable teams

Malta: Andrew Hogg, Jonathan Caruana, Zach Muscat, Andrei Agius, Steve Borg, Joseph Zerafa/Ryan Camilleri; Gareth Sciberras, Paul Fenech, Bjorn Kristensen; Andrè Schembri, Alfred Effiong.

Lithuania: Ernesta Setkus, Georgas Freidgemas, Edvinas Giridvainis, Egidjus Vaitkunas, Arvydas Novikolas, Vykintas Slivka, Vaidas Slavickas, Mantas Kuklys, Arturas Zulpa, Nerijus Valskis, Fiodor Cernych.

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain FA).

Kick-off: 20.45 (Malta time).

Previous encounters

Friendly internationals

11-02-2002: Malta vs Lithuania - 1-1

15-11-2006: Malta vs Lithuania - 1-4

08-06-2015: Malta vs Lithuania - 2-0