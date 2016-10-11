Europass Framework to help job seekers

The European Commission has adopted a proposal to revise the Europass . Europass is a suite of tools and services which support the transparency of skills and qualifications across the European Union.

With this revision, the Commission aims to simplify and modernise these tools for the digital age and to add a new feature using big data to map and anticipate labour market trends and skills needs.

“In a fast-changing global economy, people’s skills will be a motor for our competitiveness and growth,” the Commission said.

Since Europass was established in 2005, more than 60 million Europass CVs have been created and hundreds of thousands of learners across the EU receive diploma and certificate supplements every year which help to make their qualifications more readable and easily comparable abroad.

The new Europass framework will build upon this successful formula with easy to use tools to help people identify and communicate their skills and qualifications in all EU languages. These include an improved online tool for creating CVs and skills profiles, free self-assessment tools to help evaluate skills, tailored information on learning opportunities across Europe, and information and support to help get qualifications recognised, as well as labour market intelligence about what skills are most in demand and where.

The new Europass framework will also link with other EU tools and services across labour and education and training systems, such as the Eures job mobility portal, allowing for an easier exchange of information and more joined-up services for end-users.

National support centres will continue to offer individual advice and guidance to help people navigate the skills and qualifications landscape.