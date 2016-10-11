Company briefs

A newly revamped website has been launched for Cisk, in anticipation of further internationalisation. The website showcases the history and heritage of this brand, as well as that of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, brewers and bottlers since 1928. The website also gives details of the full line-up of the Cisk portfolio, including newly-launched Cisk Pilsner.

The site also suggests food pairing ideas for each of the beers, a calendar of events and integrates the brand’s social media platforms.

Exante live at Stock Exchange

Exante celebrated its new status as a member of the Malta Stock Exchange through a commemorative event, ringing the Exchange bell as a tradition-in-the-making.

MSE chairman Joe Portelli said the new member would open the Maltese market to Exante’s international and Maltese clients.

Dizz acquires three Italian luxury labels

Dizz Group has acquired three additional Italian luxury brands: Trussardi at The Point, Sliema; Paul & Shark in Valletta and Pjazza Tigné; and Harmont & Blaine, also at The Point, Sliema.

“Our mission is to double the brands’ sales performance and expand the brands by opening new outlets in prime locations,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We see this deal as an opportunity to further grow the business, while at the same time expanding the company portfolio from fast fashion to affordable designer wear.”

BOV switches to winter hours

Eleven of Bank of Valletta’s branches will be offering extended opening hours during the winter months.

These branches will be open for business between 4.30pm and 7pm: Tuesday – Mosta, Żejtun; Wednesday – Naxxar, Victoria, Żebbuġ; Thursday – San Ġwann; Friday – Gżira, Mosta, Preluna Towers/Sliema, Qormi, Siġġiewi, Żebbuġ, Żurrieq

During the extended opening hours, clients may inquire about or apply for a suite of services including opening of new accounts, life assurance products, investments, home loans, personal loans, debit and credit cards, stockbroking transactions, internet and mobile banking.

Apple and Deloitte team up

Apple and Deloitte announced a partnership to help companies through better use of the iPhone and iPad. As part of the joint effort, Deloitte is creating a first-of-its-kind Apple practice with over 5,000 strategic advisors who are solely focused on helping businesses change the way they work across their entire enterprise, from customer-facing functions such as retail, field services, and recruiting, to R&D, inventory management, and back-office systems.

Apple and Deloitte will also collaborate on the development of a new service enabling clients to take advantage of the iOS ecosystem of hardware, software and services in the workplace.

Emirates revamps corporate loyalty programme

Emirates has revamped its corporate loyalty programme, Emirates Business Rewards, making it eligibility easier and enabling easier redemptions and upgrades.

Business Rewards Points can now be used to book any commercially available seat at any time. In addition to allowing redemptions for any seats, there is also greater flexibility when it comes to earning and redeeming the Business Rewards Points. Enrolment has also been simplified regardless of organisation size. The introduction of the ‘Guest Traveller’ function means that organisations can include non-company persons, such as consultants, or clients who travel on behalf of the organisation, and still earn Business Rewards Points.