Floriana made to work hard for victory by Hibernians

Action from the Shield match between Floriana and Hibernians. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Floriana had to dig deep to fend off Hibernians’ efforts and chalk up their first win in the pre-season competition.

Both sides were at par in field shooting average but Floriana were more accurate from the free-throw line as the turnovers committed by Hibs also played a central role in the final outcome.

The first half was controlled by Floriana with Chad Patus finding his shooting touch. Nikola Vasovic and Clayton Calleja also contri-buted as the Greens were 40-26 up at the change of ends.

An early 9-0 run for Hibs re-opened the game as the gap came down to a mere three points, 39-42. With Alvaro Alarcan battling under the boards and Kieron Caruana scoring from long range, Hibs kept the pressure going.

The two sides were tied 50-50 moments before the end of the third quarter.

Nine consecutive Floriana points were immediately neutralised by an 8-0 run on the other end but with Alarcan’s fifth foul, Hibs lost pace and Floriana were quick to pounce and open a small, but significant, lead – 73-66. The lead was then maintained till the end.

BUPA Luxol were too strong for Starlites in most areas as the team led by veteran John Tabone started to gradually increase their lead and gain more in confidence.

Despite Ivan Mitrovic’s return, Starlites could not maintain the pace with their opponents who had Pierce Cumpstone in fine form right from the tip-off.

With J.P. Schembri grabbing four treys and young Keith Dimech making good use of his court time, Luxol opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter which they steadily increased till the final buzzer.

Floriana MCP Car Parks 78

Hibernians 70

(25-14, 15-12, 14-24, 24-20)

Floriana: C. Patus 24, S. Pace 6, S. Borg 11, A. Portelli, N. Vasovic 20, C. Calleja 12, A. Axiaq 5, N. Andrejevic.

Hibs: K. Sultana, P. Attard, M. Hampton, M. Matijevic 4, L. Farrugia 3, S. Attard 6, I. Bonett, K. Caruana 17, R. Carabott, S. Vella 13, F. Mariani 3, A. Alarcan 24.

Referees: E. Mangani, S. Micallef, T. Helenius.

BUPA Luxol 82

Starlites 51

(24-16, 21-11, 13-11, 24-13)

Luxol: C. Cordina 2, M. Mercieca 15, J. Willoughby 6, W. Ahlberg, K. Dimech 12, J.P. Schembri 15, J. Mellilo, P. Cumpstone 28, D. Meli, J. Tabone, S. Cappello 4.

Starlites: I. Mitrovic 22, M. Vella, L. Vella, A. Schembri 3, C. Schembri, M. Falzon 5, A. Felice Pace 5, Z. Stankovic, J. Formosa 8, N. Stankovic 8, Q. Bugeja, T. Grech.

Referees: G. Barbara, S. Micallef, E. Mangani.

The two Women’s Shield games were tight affairs with the winners decided late on in both instances.

Fresh from their Super Cup success, Caffe Moak Luxol were without the services of coach Francesco Mannella and fell 11 points behind after the first quarter with Christina Grima and Amelia Simmons, who returned after two years, leading Athleta’s charge.

Luxol’s comeback materialised in the third quarter as they clawed their way back, mainly through Mandy Mercieca and Christina Curmi, and even took the lead for the first time with 11 minutes to go.

Some missed free-throws did not help Athleta’s cause as the match ended with three consecutive treys – the two of Luxol were potted by Steffi Demartino and Sarah Pace and proved crucial for the eventual win.

After beating Hibs in the Independence Cup, Starlites did a double on their same opponents although this time they had to work harder to preserve their lead in the final quarter.

With Josephine Grima superior under the boards and Patricia Arguello consistent at forward position, Starlites opened a healthy lead with a 14-2 run in the second quarter and eight consecutive points at the end of the third quarter for a 44-30 scoreline.

Hibs were far more determined in the final quarter with the ball arriving more to centre Trudy Armstead and a 10-0 run then made it a four-point game – 40-44.

Starlites’ only points in the final quarter came in the eighth minute, through Arguello. However, they were enough to give her side fresh impetus to ascertain themselves of the victory.

Caffe Moak Luxol 56

Gżira Athleta 52

(11-22, 9-7, 15-4, 21-19)

Luxol: S. Pace 7, M. Darmanin, M. Mercieca 12, I. Medina, C. Sollami, S. De-martino 8, K. Portelli, A. Calleja, P. Ellul, N. Vella, L. Lessard 13, C. Curmi 16.

Athleta: C. Grima 29, M. Debono, S. Pisani, L. Sciberras 4, A. Simmons 12, D. Said Hollier 5, A. Borg, M. Pollacco, S. Vella 2, E. Pace, C. Mifsud.

Referees: G. Barbara, J. Mangani.

Starlites 49

Hibernians 43

(11-10, 18-14, 15-6, 5-13)

Starlites: D. Agius, K. Galea, J. Doughty 2, S. Tabone 3, M. Zammit Cordina, K. Pirotta 4, A. Demanuele 2, J. Grima 22, P. Arguello 12, E. Magrin, S. Davies 2, J. Micallef 2.

Hibs: E. Micallef 2, E. Cassar 12, N. Vella, I. Agius 5, K. Caruana 4, R. Vella, K. Portanier Mifsud, N. Farrugia 2, T. Armstead 16, J. Scerri 2.

Referees: G. Barbara, K. Dworniczak.