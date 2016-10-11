Pianist who played Carnegie Hall all set for Teatru Manoel

A piano soloist who has performed for Belgian royalty and crowds at New York's Carnegie Hall will be delighting audiences at Teatru Manoel tomorrow, as the theatre's 'Wednesdays at the Manoel' series kicks off.

Acclaimed soloist Gabi Sultana will be performing a recital of works by Frank Nuyts, Andy Akiho and Steve Reich during the performance.

Ms Sultana is an award-winning performer who has toured Virginia, Arkansas and New York, performing at the legendary Carnegie Hall in May 2014. The following year, she played for the King and Queen of Belgian together with Lisa De Boos on double-bass.

As a young performer, she won every local piano competition before 2001, going on to win awards at the IBLA Grand Prize International Music Competition in Sicily and making it to the final of the De Linkprijs prize in Holland.

Tomorrow's show begins at 7.30pm with a pre-recital talk.

Tickets are available at the Teatru Manoel website, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 21246389.