Pianist who played Carnegie Hall all set for Teatru Manoel
Gabi Sultana will be performing on Wednesday evening
A piano soloist who has performed for Belgian royalty and crowds at New York's Carnegie Hall will be delighting audiences at Teatru Manoel tomorrow, as the theatre's 'Wednesdays at the Manoel' series kicks off.
Acclaimed soloist Gabi Sultana will be performing a recital of works by Frank Nuyts, Andy Akiho and Steve Reich during the performance.
Ms Sultana is an award-winning performer who has toured Virginia, Arkansas and New York, performing at the legendary Carnegie Hall in May 2014. The following year, she played for the King and Queen of Belgian together with Lisa De Boos on double-bass.
As a young performer, she won every local piano competition before 2001, going on to win awards at the IBLA Grand Prize International Music Competition in Sicily and making it to the final of the De Linkprijs prize in Holland.
Tomorrow's show begins at 7.30pm with a pre-recital talk.
Tickets are available at the Teatru Manoel website, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 21246389.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.