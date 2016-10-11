Opera workshop ahead of Teatru Astra's Aida

A free opera workshop featuring the artistic and music directors from Teatru Astra's upcoming production of Aida will be held next week, the Teatru Manoel has announced.

Artistic director Enrico Stinchelli and musical director Joseph Vella will be sharing their insights on the third Aida Teatru Astra is staging. The 'Behind the opera curtain' workshop will also feature choristers who feature in the Teatru Astra's renowned Chorus opera, led by Maria Frendo.

Mr Stinchelli, an expert in the history of opera and vintage recordings, will speak about Aida through the decades and will identify landmark interpretations that the audience could listen to.

Aida is part of the 15th edition of Festival Meditteranea and is supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme.

The workshop will be held at the Teatru Manoel's studio theatre on Monday October 17 at 7pm.

Booking is essential as capacity is limited. To reserve a spot, visit the Teatru Manoel website, email [email protected] or call 2124 6389.