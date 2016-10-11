Advert
Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 14:50

Malta’s first 24-hour local music TV channel launched

MVTV, Malta’s first 24 hour local music TV channel has gone on air.

Malta Vision Television exclusively airs as part of the free app EVO IPTV Malta and aims to promote local music on the international IPTV platform using the latest technologies in broadcasting to reach a wide range of audiences.

MVTV will be broadcasting non-stop music clips by the likes of Winter Moods, Ira Losco, Red Electrick, and Airport Impressions.

”This is a first for our country. We missed a local music TV channel which focused on local talent, so we came up with this new concept giving them the opportunity to give more to their fans,” said Deo Grech and Adrian Spiteri who administer MVTV.

By liking MVTV's Facebook page local music followers will be updated for latest news and events.

