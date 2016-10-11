Guitar virtuoso teams up with quartet for Teatru Manoel performance

The Parisii Quartet

A guitar virtuoso who was playing concerts at the age of 9 will be wowing audiences at the Teatru Manoel this coming Saturday.

Simon Schembri was awarded a Royal Schools of Music of London licence at the age of 14 and selected to train under master Alexandre Lagoya at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Paris the following year.

Simon Schembri. Photo: Gina Galea

He is an international competitions laureate (Montelimar, Guitar Foundation of America and Young Concerts Artists of America), and member of the Yehudi Menuhin and George Cziffra Music Foundations.

He will be joined by the Parisii String Quartet for Saturday's concert. The quartet, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, was founded by four students at the Paris Conservatory - all first prize laureates in instrument and chamber music.

Schembri is no stranger to collaborations, having performed recitals with quartets such as the Quatuor Debussy, Quatuor Ludwig and Quatuor Parisi, as well as with renowned artists Alexandre Lagoya, Marielle Nordmann and Yuri Bashmet.

The concert will be held on Saturday October 15 at 8pm and will include works by Boccherini, Giuliani, Marchelie, Dyens, Piazzolla, Rigney, Albeniz and Barrios. A pre-concert talk will take place at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at the Teatru Manoel website, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 21246389.